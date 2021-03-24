All news

Global Motorcycle Insurance Market in Vietnam – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Motorcycle insurance provides financial protection in the event of a motorcycle accident, loss, theft or damage.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Motorcycle Insurance in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market 2019 (%)

The global Motorcycle Insurance market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Motorcycle Insurance market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Motorcycle Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Motorcycle Insurance in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Motorcycle Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Liability Insurance

Comprehensive and Collision Insurance

Medical Payments Insurance

Others

 

Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Personal

Commercial

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Motorcycle Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Motorcycle Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

State Farm

Groupama

AXA

GEICO

Allstate

Generali

Progressive

Zurich

Liberty Mutual

Allianz

Aviva

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Motorcycle Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Motorcycle Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

 

