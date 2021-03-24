Global Music Promoter Software Market in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Music promoter software refers the software tools and platforms, mobile apps that mainly used by music promoters to publicise and promote upcoming music live events and concerts activities, it helps music promoters to organize gigs, book bands or artists and advertise the shows to bring in paying attendees and profits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Music Promoter Software in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Music Promoter Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Music Promoter Software Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Music Promoter Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Music Promoter Software in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Music Promoter Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Music Promoter Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Music Promoter Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Cloud-based holds 47.86% market share in 2020, but was estimated to increase over 55.09% by 2025.

Germany Music Promoter Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Music Promoter Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SMEs

Large Organizations

Demand of SMEs occupies most of market share of about 58.94% in 2020.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Music Promoter Software Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Music Promoter Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Prism

Muzeek

PromoterOps

Gigwell

Beatswitch

Eventbrite

Sonicbids

Soundcharts

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Music Promoter Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Music Promoter Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Music Promoter Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Music Promoter Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Music Promoter Software Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Music Promoter Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Music Promoter Software Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Music Promoter Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Music Promoter Software Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Music Promoter Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Music Promoter Software Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Music Promoter Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud-based

4.1.3 Web-based

4.2 By Type – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Music Promoter Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SMEs

5.1.3 Large Organizations

5.2 By Application – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Music Promoter Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Prism

6.1.1 Prism Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Prism Business Overview

6.1.3 Prism Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Prism Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Prism Key News

6.2 Muzeek

6.2.1 Muzeek Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Muzeek Business Overview

6.2.3 Muzeek Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Muzeek Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Muzeek Key News

6.3 PromoterOps

6.3.1 PromoterOps Corporate Summary

6.3.2 PromoterOps Business Overview

6.3.3 PromoterOps Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 PromoterOps Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 PromoterOps Key News

6.4 Gigwell

6.4.1 Gigwell Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Gigwell Business Overview

6.4.3 Gigwell Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Gigwell Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Gigwell Key News

6.5 Beatswitch

6.5.1 Beatswitch Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beatswitch Business Overview

6.5.3 Beatswitch Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beatswitch Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beatswitch Key News

6.6 Eventbrite

6.6.1 Eventbrite Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Eventbrite Business Overview

6.6.3 Eventbrite Music Promoter Software Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Eventbrite Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Eventbrite Key News

….continued

