Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) in US, including the following market information:

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market 2019 (%)

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market was valued at 457.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 563.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticides

Automotive airbags

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total US Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IPI

AlzChem AG

Tendenci

Sino-Agri United

Soochow

Gulang Changhai

