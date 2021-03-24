All news

Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228333-nitroguanidine-cas-556-88-7-market-in-germany

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) in Germany, including the following market information:
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/global-luxury-resort-market-2020-trends-research-analysis-amp-review-forecast-2026/

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market was valued at 457.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 563.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379727/railcar-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2026#.X4WCEcIzbIU

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) production and consumption in Germany
Total Market by Segment:
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Medical Grade

Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Automotive airbags
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IPI
AlzChem AG
Tendenci
Sino-Agri United
Soochow
Gulang Changhai

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Germany Manufacturers Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in Germany
3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies
3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Medical Grade
4.2 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.3 Pesticides
5.1.4 Automotive airbags
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IPI
6.1.1 IPI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IPI Business Overview
6.1.3 IPI Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IPI Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IPI Key News
6.2 AlzChem AG
6.2.1 AlzChem AG Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AlzChem AG Business Overview
6.2.3 AlzChem AG Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AlzChem AG Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AlzChem AG Key News
6.3 Tendenci
6.3.1 Tendenci Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Tendenci Business Overview
6.3.3 Tendenci Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Tendenci Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Tendenci Key News
6.4 Sino-Agri United
6.4.1 Sino-Agri United Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Sino-Agri United Business Overview
6.4.3 Sino-Agri United Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Sino-Agri United Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Sino-Agri United Key News
6.5 Soochow
6.5.1 Soochow Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Soochow Business Overview
6.5.3 Soochow Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Soochow Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Soochow Key News
6.6 Gulang Changhai
6.6.1 Gulang Changhai Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Gulang Changhai Business Overview
6.6.3 Gulang Changhai Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Gulang Changhai Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Gulang Changhai Key News
6.7 Beilite Chemical
6.6.1 Beilite Chemical Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Beilite Chemical Business Overview
6.6.3 Beilite Chemical Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Beilite Chemical Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Beilite Chemical Key News

7 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers in Germany
7.2.1 Germany Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Germany Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Germany Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers
7.3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export and Import in Germany
7.3.1 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export Market
7.3.2 Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT                                                      

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)  

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market is growing at moderate pace with substantial growth rates over the last few years and is estimated that the market will grow significantly in the forecasted period i.e. 2020 to 2027. The study of the Ethylbenzene (EB) (CAS 100-41-4) Market is known for providing […]
All news

Organic Baby Shampoo Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Organic Baby Shampoo Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive and […]
All news

Timber Doors Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – STEVES DOOR, Stallion, Masonite, Jeld-Wen, Simpson Door, ASSA ABLOY(Maiman)

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Timber Doors Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Timber Doors market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]