Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228335-nitroguanidine-cas-556-88-7-market-in-brazil

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market 2019 (%)

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market was valued at 457.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 563.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Medical Grade

Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Automotive airbags
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IPI
AlzChem AG
Tendenci
Sino-Agri United
Soochow
Gulang Changhai

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Medical Grade
4.2 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.3 Pesticides
5.1.4 Automotive airbags
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IPI
6.1.1 IPI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IPI Business Overview
6.1.3 IPI Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IPI Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IPI Key News
6.2 AlzChem AG
6.2.1 AlzChem AG Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AlzChem AG Business Overview
6.2.3 AlzChem AG Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AlzChem AG Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AlzChem AG Key News
6.3 Tendenci
6.3.1 Tendenci Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Tendenci Business Overview
6.3.3 Tendenci Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Tendenci Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Tendenci Key News
6.4 Sino-Agri United
6.4.1 Sino-Agri United Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Sino-Agri United Business Overview
6.4.3 Sino-Agri United Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Sino-Agri United Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Sino-Agri United Key News
6.5 Soochow
6.5.1 Soochow Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Soochow Business Overview
6.5.3 Soochow Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Soochow Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Soochow Key News
6.6 Gulang Changhai
6.6.1 Gulang Changhai Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Gulang Changhai Business Overview
6.6.3 Gulang Changhai Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Gulang Changhai Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Gulang Changhai Key News
6.7 Beilite Chemical
6.6.1 Beilite Chemical Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Beilite Chemical Business Overview
6.6.3 Beilite Chemical Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Beilite Chemical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Beilite Chemical Key News

7 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers in Brazil
7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers
7.3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export and Import in Brazil
7.3.1 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export Market
7.3.2 Brazil Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Source of Imports

….continued

