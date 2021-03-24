All news

Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Nitroguanidine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Nitroguanidine is an organic compound with the formula (NH2)2CNNO2. It is a colorless, crystalline solid that melts at 232 °C and decomposes at 250 °C. It is not flammable and is a low-sensitivity explosive; however, its detonation velocity is high. It is used as a propellant (air bags), fertilizer, and for other purposes.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228328-nitroguanidine-cas-556-88-7-market-in-china

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) in China, including the following market information:
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/04/global-sales-analytics-software-market-2020-size-share-demand-trends-growth-forecast-to-2026/

The global Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market was valued at 457.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 563.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. While the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/380521/blood-and-organ-bank-market-2020-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2026#.X6lluPMza1s

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
Medical Grade

China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticides
Automotive airbags
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
IPI
AlzChem AG
Tendenci
Sino-Agri United
Soochow
Gulang Changhai

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Industrial Grade
4.1.3 Medical Grade
4.2 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
5.1.3 Pesticides
5.1.4 Automotive airbags
5.1.5 Other
5.2 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 IPI
6.1.1 IPI Corporate Summary
6.1.2 IPI Business Overview
6.1.3 IPI Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 IPI Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.1.5 IPI Key News
6.2 AlzChem AG
6.2.1 AlzChem AG Corporate Summary
6.2.2 AlzChem AG Business Overview
6.2.3 AlzChem AG Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 AlzChem AG Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.2.5 AlzChem AG Key News
6.3 Tendenci
6.3.1 Tendenci Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Tendenci Business Overview
6.3.3 Tendenci Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Tendenci Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Tendenci Key News
6.4 Sino-Agri United
6.4.1 Sino-Agri United Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Sino-Agri United Business Overview
6.4.3 Sino-Agri United Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Sino-Agri United Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Sino-Agri United Key News
6.5 Soochow
6.5.1 Soochow Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Soochow Business Overview
6.5.3 Soochow Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Soochow Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Soochow Key News
6.6 Gulang Changhai
6.6.1 Gulang Changhai Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Gulang Changhai Business Overview
6.6.3 Gulang Changhai Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 Gulang Changhai Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.6.5 Gulang Changhai Key News
6.7 Beilite Chemical
6.6.1 Beilite Chemical Corporate Summary
6.6.2 Beilite Chemical Business Overview
6.6.3 Beilite Chemical Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Beilite Chemical Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)
6.7.5 Beilite Chemical Key News

7 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers in China
7.2.1 China Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 China Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 China Key Local Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers
7.3 Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export and Import in China
7.3.1 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Export Market
7.3.2 China Nitroguanidine (CAS 556-88-7) Source of Imports

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT                                                      

[email protected]       

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)                          

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)  

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Data Integration Tool Industry 2021 Market Share, Manufacturers, Size, Growth, Supply, Trends, Applications and 2026 Research Report

sambit

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.” The global “Data Integration Tool Market” 2021-2027 research report covers the market landscape and Data Integration Tool market growth prospect over the coming years, this report covers the industry structure and even landscape, the problems along with business strategies and industry […]
All news

Glass Blood Collection Tubes Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2030

atul

ResearchMoz recently published a market analysis on the global Glass Blood Collection Tubes market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Glass Blood Collection Tubes Market market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the […]
All news

Industrial Wax Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Sinopec, Shell, Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Sasol, Lukoil

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Industrial Wax Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Industrial Wax market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other primary and […]