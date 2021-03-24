Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Brazil Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)

Total Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Casing

4.1.3 Tubing

4.1.4 Line Pipe

4.1.5 Drill Pipe

4.2 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Onshore

5.1.3 Offshore

5.2 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tenaris

6.1.1 Tenaris Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tenaris Business Overview

6.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tenaris Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tenaris Key News

6.2 Vallourec

6.2.1 Vallourec Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview

6.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vallourec Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Vallourec Key News

6.3 TMK Group

6.3.1 TMK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TMK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TMK Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TMK Group Key News

6.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

6.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

6.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Key News

6.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

6.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporate Summary

6.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Business Overview

6.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

….continued

