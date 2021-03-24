Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in China, including the following market information:

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Top Five Competitors in China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)

Total China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size

2.1 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Casing

4.1.3 Tubing

4.1.4 Line Pipe

4.1.5 Drill Pipe

4.2 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Onshore

5.1.3 Offshore

5.2 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tenaris

6.1.1 Tenaris Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tenaris Business Overview

6.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tenaris Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tenaris Key News

6.2 Vallourec

6.2.1 Vallourec Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview

6.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vallourec Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Vallourec Key News

….continued

