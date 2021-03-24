All news

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Southeast Asia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Casing
Tubing
Line Pipe
Drill Pipe
The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)
Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Onshore
Offshore
The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)
Total Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Tenaris
Vallourec
TMK Group
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
U. S. Steel Tubular Products
ArcelorMittal
SANDVIK
Zekelman Industries
SB international Inc
Continental Alloys and Services
Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.
Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.
Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.
Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)
JFE
Interpipe
Voestalpine
Evraz
JESCO
Jindal Saw
Maharashtra
SeAH Steel
Nexteel

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Casing
4.1.3 Tubing
4.1.4 Line Pipe
4.1.5 Drill Pipe
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Onshore
5.1.3 Offshore
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Tenaris
6.1.1 Tenaris Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Tenaris Business Overview
6.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Tenaris Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Tenaris Key News
6.2 Vallourec
6.2.1 Vallourec Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview
6.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Vallourec Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Vallourec Key News
6.3 TMK Group
6.3.1 TMK Group Corporate Summary
6.3.2 TMK Group Business Overview
6.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 TMK Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 TMK Group Key News
6.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
6.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview
6.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Key News

….continued

All news

