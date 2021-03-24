Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Vietnam Market in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) is a family of seamless rolled products consisting of drill pipe, casing and tubing subjected to loading conditions according to their specific application.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6230489-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market-in-vietnam

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo Tons)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market 2019 (%)

The global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market was valued at 22470 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 31710 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Casing

Tubing

Line Pipe

Drill Pipe

The casing segment was estimated to account for the highest sales market share of 76% in 2018.

ALSO READ :https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/aircraft-fly-by-wire-system-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo Tons)

Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Onshore

Offshore

The segment of onshore holds a larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69%.

ALSO READ :https://www.wfmj.com/story/42481776/software-containers-market-2020-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo Tons)

Total Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Tenaris

Vallourec

TMK Group

Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

U. S. Steel Tubular Products

ArcelorMittal

SANDVIK

Zekelman Industries

SB international Inc

Continental Alloys and Services

Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

JFE

Interpipe

Voestalpine

Evraz

JESCO

Jindal Saw

Maharashtra

SeAH Steel

Nexteel

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Casing

4.1.3 Tubing

4.1.4 Line Pipe

4.1.5 Drill Pipe

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Onshore

5.1.3 Offshore

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Tenaris

6.1.1 Tenaris Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Tenaris Business Overview

6.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Tenaris Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Tenaris Key News

6.2 Vallourec

6.2.1 Vallourec Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Vallourec Business Overview

6.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Vallourec Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Vallourec Key News

6.3 TMK Group

6.3.1 TMK Group Corporate Summary

6.3.2 TMK Group Business Overview

6.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 TMK Group Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 TMK Group Key News

6.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

6.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Business Overview

6.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Key News

6.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

6.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporate Summary

6.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Business Overview

6.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Key News

6.6 ArcelorMittal

6.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporate Summary

6.6.2 ArcelorMittal Business Overview

6.6.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 ArcelorMittal Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 ArcelorMittal Key News

6.7 SANDVIK

6.6.1 SANDVIK Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SANDVIK Business Overview

6.6.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 SANDVIK Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 SANDVIK Key News

6.8 Zekelman Industries

6.8.1 Zekelman Industries Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Zekelman Industries Business Overview

6.8.3 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Zekelman Industries Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Zekelman Industries Key News

6.9 SB international Inc

6.9.1 SB international Inc Corporate Summary

6.9.2 SB international Inc Business Overview

6.9.3 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 SB international Inc Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 SB international Inc Key News

6.10 Continental Alloys and Services

6.10.1 Continental Alloys and Services Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Continental Alloys and Services Business Overview

6.10.3 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Continental Alloys and Services Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Continental Alloys and Services Key News

6.11 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd.

6.11.1 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.11.3 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

6.12.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.12.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

6.13.1 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.13.3 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Key News

6.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

6.14.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.14.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Key News

6.15 JFE

6.15.1 JFE Corporate Summary

6.15.2 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.15.3 JFE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 JFE Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 JFE Key News

6.16 Interpipe

6.16.1 Interpipe Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.16.3 Interpipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Interpipe Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Interpipe Key News

6.17 Voestalpine

6.17.1 Voestalpine Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.17.3 Voestalpine Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Voestalpine Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Voestalpine Key News

6.18 Evraz

6.18.1 Evraz Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.18.3 Evraz Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Evraz Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Evraz Key News

6.19 JESCO

6.19.1 JESCO Corporate Summary

6.19.2 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.19.3 JESCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 JESCO Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.19.5 JESCO Key News

6.20 Jindal Saw

6.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.20.3 Jindal Saw Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Jindal Saw Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Jindal Saw Key News

6.21 Maharashtra

6.21.1 Maharashtra Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Overview

6.21.3 Maharashtra Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Major Product

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105