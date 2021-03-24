Global OTT Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTT in France, including the following market information:

France OTT Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in France OTT Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on OTT businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of OTT in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on OTT market size in 2020 and the next few years in France

Total Market by Segment:

France OTT Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

VoIP

SMS

Apps

Cloud Services

Internet Television

France OTT Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

France OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Netflix

Google

Skype (Microsoft Corporation)

Amazon

YouTube (Google)

Wechat

Apple

Rakuten

iQIYI

Tencent Video

Hulu, LLC

Oksusu (SK Broadband)

Olleh TV (KT)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OTT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France OTT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France OTT Overall Market Size

2.1 France OTT Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France OTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OTT Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France OTT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France OTT Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OTT Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 France Manufacturers OTT Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Players in France

3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 OTT Companies

3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France OTT Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 VoIP

4.1.3 SMS

4.1.4 Apps

4.1.5 Cloud Services

4.1.6 Internet Television

4.2 By Type – France OTT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France OTT Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – France OTT Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Facebook

6.1.1 Facebook Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facebook Business Overview

6.1.3 Facebook OTT Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facebook Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facebook Key News

6.2 Twitter

6.2.1 Twitter Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Twitter Business Overview

6.2.3 Twitter OTT Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Twitter Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Twitter Key News

6.3 LinkedIn

6.3.1 LinkedIn Corporate Summary

….continued

