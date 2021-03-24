Global OTT Market in India Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTT in India, including the following market information:

India OTT Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in India OTT Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on OTT businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of OTT in India. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on OTT market size in 2020 and the next few years in India

Total Market by Segment:

India OTT Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

VoIP

SMS

Apps

Cloud Services

Internet Television

India OTT Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

India OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Netflix

Google

Skype (Microsoft Corporation)

Amazon

YouTube (Google)

Wechat

Apple

Rakuten

iQIYI

Tencent Video

Hulu, LLC

Oksusu (SK Broadband)

Olleh TV (KT)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OTT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: India OTT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 India OTT Overall Market Size

2.1 India OTT Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India OTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OTT Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India OTT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India OTT Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OTT Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 India Manufacturers OTT Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Players in India

3.6.1 List of India Tier 1 OTT Companies

3.6.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India OTT Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 VoIP

4.1.3 SMS

4.1.4 Apps

4.1.5 Cloud Services

4.1.6 Internet Television

4.2 By Type – India OTT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India OTT Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – India OTT Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Facebook

6.1.1 Facebook Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facebook Business Overview

6.1.3 Facebook OTT Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facebook Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facebook Key News

6.2 Twitter

6.2.1 Twitter Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Twitter Business Overview

6.2.3 Twitter OTT Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Twitter Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Twitter Key News

6.3 LinkedIn

6.3.1 LinkedIn Corporate Summary

6.3.2 LinkedIn Business Overview

6.3.3 LinkedIn OTT Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 LinkedIn Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 LinkedIn Key News

6.4 Netflix

6.4.1 Netflix Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netflix Business Overview

….continued

