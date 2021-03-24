Global OTT Market in Italy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTT in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy OTT Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Italy OTT Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on OTT businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of OTT in Italy. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on OTT market size in 2020 and the next few years in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy OTT Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

VoIP

SMS

Apps

Cloud Services

Internet Television

Italy OTT Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Italy OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Netflix

Google

Skype (Microsoft Corporation)

Amazon

YouTube (Google)

Wechat

Apple

Rakuten

iQIYI

Tencent Video

Hulu, LLC

Oksusu (SK Broadband)

Olleh TV (KT)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OTT Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Italy OTT Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Italy OTT Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy OTT Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy OTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OTT Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy OTT Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy OTT Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OTT Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Italy Manufacturers OTT Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Players in Italy

3.6.1 List of Italy Tier 1 OTT Companies

3.6.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy OTT Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 VoIP

4.1.3 SMS

4.1.4 Apps

4.1.5 Cloud Services

4.1.6 Internet Television

4.2 By Type – Italy OTT Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy OTT Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Household

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Italy OTT Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy OTT Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy OTT Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Facebook

6.1.1 Facebook Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facebook Business Overview

6.1.3 Facebook OTT Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facebook Key News

6.2 Twitter

6.2.1 Twitter Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Twitter Business Overview

6.2.3 Twitter OTT Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Twitter Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Twitter Key News

6.3 LinkedIn

6.3.1 LinkedIn Corporate Summary

6.3.2 LinkedIn Business Overview

6.3.3 LinkedIn OTT Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 LinkedIn Key News

6.4 Netflix

6.4.1 Netflix Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Netflix Business Overview

6.4.3 Netflix OTT Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Netflix Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Netflix Key News

6.5 Google

6.5.1 Google Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Google Business Overview

….continued

