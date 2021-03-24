All news

Global OTT Market in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTT in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia OTT Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia OTT Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on OTT businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of OTT in Malaysia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on OTT market size in 2020 and the next few years in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia OTT Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
VoIP
SMS
Apps
Cloud Services
Internet Television

Malaysia OTT Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Malaysia OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Netflix
Google
Skype (Microsoft Corporation)
Amazon
YouTube (Google)
Wechat
Apple
Rakuten
iQIYI
Tencent Video
Hulu, LLC
Oksusu (SK Broadband)
Olleh TV (KT)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OTT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia OTT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Malaysia OTT Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia OTT Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia OTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OTT Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia OTT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia OTT Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OTT Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Malaysia Manufacturers OTT Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Players in Malaysia
3.6.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 OTT Companies
3.6.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia OTT Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 VoIP
4.1.3 SMS
4.1.4 Apps
4.1.5 Cloud Services
4.1.6 Internet Television
4.2 By Type – Malaysia OTT Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia OTT Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia OTT Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia OTT Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Household
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – Malaysia OTT Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia OTT Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia OTT Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Facebook
6.1.1 Facebook Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Facebook Business Overview
6.1.3 Facebook OTT Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Facebook Key News
6.2 Twitter
6.2.1 Twitter Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Twitter Business Overview
6.2.3 Twitter OTT Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Twitter Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Twitter Key News
6.3 LinkedIn
6.3.1 LinkedIn Corporate Summary
6.3.2 LinkedIn Business Overview
6.3.3 LinkedIn OTT Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 LinkedIn Key News
6.4 Netflix
6.4.1 Netflix Corporate Summary
6.4.2 Netflix Business Overview
6.4.3 Netflix OTT Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 Netflix Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)
6.4.5 Netflix Key News

….continued

