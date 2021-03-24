All news

Global OTT Market in Southeast Asia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

This report contains market size and forecasts of OTT in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia OTT Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia OTT Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on OTT businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of OTT in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on OTT market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia OTT Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
VoIP
SMS
Apps
Cloud Services
Internet Television

Southeast Asia OTT Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia OTT Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Household
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total OTT Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Netflix
Google
Skype (Microsoft Corporation)
Amazon
YouTube (Google)
Wechat
Apple
Rakuten
iQIYI
Tencent Video
Hulu, LLC
Oksusu (SK Broadband)
Olleh TV (KT)

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OTT Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia OTT Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia OTT Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia OTT Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia OTT Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OTT Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia OTT Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia OTT Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 OTT Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Southeast Asia Manufacturers OTT Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Players in Southeast Asia
3.6.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 OTT Companies
3.6.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 OTT Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia OTT Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 VoIP
4.1.3 SMS
4.1.4 Apps
4.1.5 Cloud Services
4.1.6 Internet Television
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia OTT Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Household
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia OTT Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Facebook
6.1.1 Facebook Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Facebook Business Overview
6.1.3 Facebook OTT Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Facebook Key News
6.2 Twitter
6.2.1 Twitter Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Twitter Business Overview
6.2.3 Twitter OTT Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Twitter Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Twitter Key News

….continued

