Global Parboiled Rice Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020

Global Parboiled Rice Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Parboiled Rice industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Parboiled Rice manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Parboiled Rice industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Parboiled Rice Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Parboiled Rice as well as some small players. At least 12 companies are included:
* Buhler AG
* Induss Group
* Parboiled Rice Thailand
* National Rice Company
* Udon Rice Co.
* Ltd
For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Parboiled Rice market
* Long grain
* Medium grain
* Short grain
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.
* Frozen food
* Instant dry mixes of soup
* Others
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Methodology
3.2.1 Primary Sources
3.2.2 Secondary Sources
3.2.3 Assumptions
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Parboiled Rice Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Parboiled Rice by Region
8.2 Import of Parboiled Rice by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Current Parboiled Rice in North America (2015-2020)
9.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
9.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Current Parboiled Rice in South America (2015-2020)
10.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
10.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Current Parboiled Rice in Asia & Pacific (2015-2020)
11.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
11.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Current Parboiled Rice in Europe (2015-2020)
12.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
12.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Current Parboiled Rice in MEA (2015-2020)
13.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
13.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Iran
13.5.3 Israel
13.5.4 South Africa
13.5.5 GCC
13.5.6 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Parboiled Rice (2015-2020)
14.1 Parboiled Rice Supply
14.2 Parboiled Rice Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Parboiled Rice Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Parboiled Rice Supply Forecast
15.2 Parboiled Rice Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Buhler AG
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Buhler AG
16.1.4 Buhler AG Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Induss Group
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Induss Group
16.2.4 Induss Group Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.3 Parboiled Rice Thailand
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Parboiled Rice Thailand
16.3.4 Parboiled Rice Thailand Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.4 National Rice Company
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of National Rice Company
16.4.4 National Rice Company Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.5 Udon Rice Co.
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Udon Rice Co.
16.5.4 Udon Rice Co. Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.6 Ltd
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Ltd
16.6.4 Ltd Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.7 Riceland International Limited
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Parboiled Rice Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Riceland International Limited
16.7.4 Riceland International Limited Parboiled Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
……
……
Tables and Figures
Table Abbreviation and Acronyms List
Table Research Scope of Parboiled Rice Report
Table Primary Sources of Parboiled Rice Report
Table Secondary Sources of Parboiled Rice Report
Table Major Assumptions of Parboiled Rice Report
Figure Parboiled Rice Picture
Table Parboiled Rice Classification
Table Parboiled Rice Applications List
Table Drivers of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Restraints of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Opportunities of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Threats of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Raw Materials Suppliers List
Table Different Production Methods of Parboiled Rice
Table Cost Structure Analysis of Parboiled Rice
Table Key End Users List
Table Latest News of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Merger and Acquisition List
Table Planned/Future Project of Parboiled Rice Market
Table Policy of Parboiled Rice Market
Table 2015-2025 Regional Export of Parboiled Rice
Table 2015-2025 Regional Import of Parboiled Rice
Table 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Figure 2015-2025 Regional Trade Balance
Table 2015-2025 North America Parboiled Rice Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Figure 2015-2025 North America Parboiled Rice Market Size (M USD) and CAGR
Figure 2015-2025 North America Parboiled Rice Market Volume (Tons) and CAGR
Table 2015-2025 North America Parboiled Rice Demand (Tons) List by Application
Table 2015-2020 North America Parboiled Rice Key Players Sales (Tons) List
Table 2015-2020 North America Parboiled Rice Key Players Market Share List
Table 2015-2025 North America Parboiled Rice Demand (Tons) List by Type
Table 2015-2020 North America Parboiled Rice Price (USD/Ton) List by Type
Table 2015-2025 US Parboiled Rice Market Size (M USD) and Market Volume (Tons) List
Table 2015-2025 US Parboiled Rice Import & Export (Tons) List
….….Continued
