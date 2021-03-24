All news

Global Perovskite Solar Cells Market in France Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

A perovskite solar cell is a type of solar cell which includes a perovskite structured compound, most commonly a hybrid organic-inorganic lead or tin halide-based material, as the light-harvesting active layer. Perovskite materials such as methylammonium lead halides are cheap to produce and simple to manufacture.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Perovskite Solar Cells in France, including the following market information:
France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
France Perovskite Solar Cells Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MW)
Top Five Competitors in France Perovskite Solar Cells Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Perovskite Solar Cells manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Perovskite Solar Cells production and consumption in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Perovskite Solar Cells Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Normal Structure
Inverted Structure

France Perovskite Solar Cells Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MW)
France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential Use
Commercial Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Perovskite Solar Cells Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Perovskite Solar Cells Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Total France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MW)
Total France Perovskite Solar Cells Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Oxford Photovoltaics
Saule Technologies
Dyesol
Fraunhofer ISE
FrontMaterials

