Global Pet Cat Insurance Market in US Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Pet cat insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet cat owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a cat, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Cat Insurance in US, including the following market information:

US Pet Cat Insurance Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Pet Cat Insurance Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Pet Cat Insurance businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Pet Cat Insurance in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pet Cat Insurance market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Pet Cat Insurance Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Pet Cat Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Lifetime Cover is the largest pet cat insurance and its premium is 590.1 M USD in 2018. Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

US Pet Cat Insurance Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Pet Cat Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Adult Cat

Kitten

In 2018, the proportion of global adult cats insured accounted for 83.15% of the total market share, much higher than the proportion of insurance for kitten.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Pet Cat Insurance Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Pet Cat Insurance Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Petplan UK

Anicom Holding

Agria

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Nationwide

ipet Insurance

Trupanion

Direct Line Group

Crum & Forster

Petplan North America

PetSure

Petsecure

Japan Animal Club

Petfirst

Pethealth

Petplan Australia

PICC

