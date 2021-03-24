Global Plant-based Protein Powders Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Plant-based Protein Powders refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6240543-plant-based-protein-powders-market-in-vietnam-manufacturing

The difference between the animal protein and Plant-based Protein Powders lies in the amino acid content. Animal proteins are called complete proteins because they contain all essential amino acids. Animal protein has the amino acids that the body is unable to synthesize and must be included in the diet to allow for the proper conduct of protein synthesis. Vegetable protein composition does not provide all the amino acids. Unlike animal proteins, Plant-based Protein Powders are low in fat and produce nitrogenous waste, which is the waste products of proteins, which should be less harmful to avoid overloading the kidneys.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ostomy-products-for-temporary-ostomies-professional-survey-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-14

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-based Protein Powders in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market 2019 (%)

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/odevixibat-emerging-insight-and-market-forecast-2030-2021-03-11-81751857

The global Plant-based Protein Powders market was valued at 5301.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6700.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Plant-based Protein Powders market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plant-based Protein Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Plant-based Protein Powders production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Manildra

Roquette

Tereos

Axiom Foods

Cosucra

CHS

Glanbia Nutritionals

Glico Nutrition

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plant-based Protein Powders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Plant-based Protein Powders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105