Global Portable Ventilators Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020-2026

Global Portable Ventilators Market is valued approximately USD XXX Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The portable ventilators are the small and light weight devices those are designed to work in required environment as per situation needed and helps the patient to breath properly. The portable ventilators have prominent application in delivering oxygen to the patient when required and has efficient application in hospitals & day care centers for continuous supply of oxygen to the Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patient who is in unconscious state or faces any discomfort due to breathing problems. COVID-19 has significant impact in the growth of Portable ventilators. The major effect of COVID-19 includes breathing problems and it enhance the demand for portable ventilators due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally. For instance: as per the World Health Organization, till April 2020, over 2,579,894 confirmed cases were registered of COVID- 19 out of which over 179,059 people died due to the coronavirus globally. Moreover, government across the globe are taking favorable initiatives to build instant & temporary isolation centers to recover larger number of patients infected through COVID-19 which is boosting the demand for portable ventilators globally. However, lack of skilled professionals and presence of alternative ventilators are the factors expected to hamper the growth of market.

Also Read :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/persulfates-market-share-size-trend-market-price-industry-growth-leading-player-and-region-forecast-to-2023-4y8e6bm663p5

The regional analysis of global Portable Ventilators market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in incidence of COVID-19 along with favorable initiatives by government regarding isolation of infected patients in the key economies of the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in incidence of COVID-19 Along with presence of large geriatric population in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Portable Ventilators market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. .

Drägerwerk AG & Co. .

Becton, Dickinson and Company

ResMed Inc.

Percussionaire Corp.

Smith’s group PLC

Atico Medical Pvt. ltd.

Teleflex Incorporated

Getinge AB

Medtronic PLC

Also Read :https://energyandpowerreports.weebly.com/blog/cng-compressors-market-growth-potential-trends-company-profiles-global-expansion-and-forecasts-2023

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mode:

Combined-mode Ventilation

Pressure-Mode Ventilation

Volume-Mode Ventilation

Others

By Interface:

Non-Invasive Ventilation

Invasive Ventilation

By Age Group:

Infant/Neonatal Ventilator

Adult/Pediatric Ventilator

By End-User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory care centres

Home care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Also Read :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/04/18/1806367/0/en/Database-Management-Platform-Market-Forecast-by-Data-Type-Data-Source-and-End-User-The-inflow-of-Investments-Projected-to-Support-Growth-of-the-Global-DMP-Market.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Portable Ventilators Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Portable Ventilators Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Portable Ventilators Market, by Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Portable Ventilators Market, by Interface, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Portable Ventilators Market, by Age Group, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Portable Ventilators Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105