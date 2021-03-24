All news

Global Pre-employment Testing Software Market in France Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

Pre-employment testing software gives HR departments and hiring managers the ability to evaluate job candidates quickly with computer based assessments. With pre-employment testing software you can measure a candidate’s job skills, aptitude, and temperament prior to interviews or hiring.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-employment Testing Software in France, including the following market information:
France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in France Pre-employment Testing Software Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Pre-employment Testing Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Pre-employment Testing Software in France. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pre-employment Testing Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in France
Total Market by Segment:
France Pre-employment Testing Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based

France Pre-employment Testing Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Pre-employment Testing Software Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Pre-employment Testing Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Criteria Corp
ESkill
Interview Mocha
Berke
PAIRIN
Wonderlic
The Hire Talent
Plum
HR Avatar
Stang Decision Systems
Prevue HR Systems
Paycom
Devine Group
Harver

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-employment Testing Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 France Pre-employment Testing Software Overall Market Size
2.1 France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-employment Testing Software Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top France Pre-employment Testing Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-employment Testing Software Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 France Manufacturers Pre-employment Testing Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-employment Testing Software Players in France
3.6.1 List of France Tier 1 Pre-employment Testing Software Companies
3.6.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-employment Testing Software Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Cloud Based
4.1.3 Web Based
4.2 By Type – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – France Pre-employment Testing Software Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Large Enterprises
5.1.3 SMEs
5.2 By Application – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – France Pre-employment Testing Software Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Criteria Corp
6.1.1 Criteria Corp Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Criteria Corp Business Overview
6.1.3 Criteria Corp Pre-employment Testing Software Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Criteria Corp Revenue in France (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Criteria Corp Key News
6.2 ESkill
6.2.1 ESkill Corporate Summary
6.2.2 ESkill Business Overview

….continued

