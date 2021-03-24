All news

Global Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Germany Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Processed fruit and vegetables is a highly mature category, and these products are often regarded as somewhat old-fashioned by consumers, particularly shelf stable variants packaged in metal food cans. Although overall demand for processed fruit and vegetables is set to remain flat over the forecast period, there are opportunities for producers and packaging manufacturers to increase their profits. In the context of the strong health and wellness trend in Germany, consumers will continue to favo…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952067-processed-fruit-and-vegetables-packaging-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Germany report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

 

Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Processed Fruit and Vegetables Packaging in Germany

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Healthy snack positioning offers hope for stand-up pouches despite overall maturity

Glass benefits from sustainability focus, while metal is impacted by inconvenient closures

Smaller households demand smaller and resealable packaging

 

 

 

 

….CONTINUED

