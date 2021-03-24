Global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller in China, including the following market information:

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Solar Energy Charge Controller production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

By type, PWM PV solar energy charge controller is the most commonly used type, with about 70% market share in 2017.

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial and Commercial

Residential and Rural Electrification

As of 2017, industrial and commercial application of the PV solar energy charge controller is the largest segment market with a market share of over 90%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

