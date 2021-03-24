Global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Solar Energy Charge Controller production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

By type, PWM PV solar energy charge controller is the most commonly used type, with about 70% market share in 2017.

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial and Commercial

Residential and Rural Electrification

As of 2017, industrial and commercial application of the PV solar energy charge controller is the largest segment market with a market share of over 90%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

4.1.3 MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

4.2 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial and Commercial

5.1.3 Residential and Rural Electrification

5.2 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Phocos

6.1.1 Phocos Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Phocos Business Overview

6.1.3 Phocos PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Phocos Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Phocos Key News

6.2 Morningstar

6.2.1 Morningstar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Morningstar Business Overview

6.2.3 Morningstar PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Morningstar Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Morningstar Key News

6.3 Steca

6.3.1 Steca Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Steca Business Overview

6.3.3 Steca PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Steca Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Steca Key News

6.4 Shuori New Energy

6.4.1 Shuori New Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shuori New Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 Shuori New Energy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shuori New Energy Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shuori New Energy Key News

6.5 Beijing Epsolar

6.5.1 Beijing Epsolar Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Epsolar Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Epsolar PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Epsolar Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Epsolar Key News

6.6 OutBack Power

6.6.1 OutBack Power Corporate Summary

6.6.2 OutBack Power Business Overview

6.6.3 OutBack Power PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 OutBack Power Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 OutBack Power Key News

6.7 Remote Power

6.6.1 Remote Power Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Remote Power Business Overview

6.6.3 Remote Power PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Remote Power Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Remote Power Key News

6.8 Victron Energy

6.8.1 Victron Energy Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Victron Energy Business Overview

6.8.3 Victron Energy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Victron Energy Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Victron Energy Key News

6.9 Studer Innotec

6.9.1 Studer Innotec Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Studer Innotec Business Overview

6.9.3 Studer Innotec PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Studer Innotec Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Studer Innotec Key News

6.10 Renogy

6.10.1 Renogy Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Renogy Business Overview

6.10.3 Renogy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Renogy Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Renogy Key News

6.11 Specialty Concepts

6.11.1 Specialty Concepts Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Specialty Concepts PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Business Overview

6.11.3 Specialty Concepts PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Specialty Concepts Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Specialty Concepts Key News

6.12 Sollatek

6.12.1 Sollatek Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Sollatek PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Business Overview

6.12.3 Sollatek PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Sollatek Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Sollatek Key News

6.13 Blue Sky Energy

6.13.1 Blue Sky Energy Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Blue Sky Energy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Business Overview

6.13.3 Blue Sky Energy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Blue Sky Energy Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Blue Sky Energy Key News

6.14 Wuhan Wanpeng

6.14.1 Wuhan Wanpeng Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Wuhan Wanpeng PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Business Overview

6.14.3 Wuhan Wanpeng PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Wuhan Wanpeng Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Wuhan Wanpeng Key News

….continued

