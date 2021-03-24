Global PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market in Thailand Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 

PV Solar charge controllers, also known as PV solar charge regulators, are used in solar energy systems to protect the battery from being overcharged and over-discharged.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Solar Energy Charge Controller in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Solar Energy Charge Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Solar Energy Charge Controller production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

By type, PWM PV solar energy charge controller is the most commonly used type, with about 70% market share in 2017.

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Industrial and Commercial

Residential and Rural Electrification

As of 2017, industrial and commercial application of the PV solar energy charge controller is the largest segment market with a market share of over 90%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Phocos

Morningstar

Steca

Shuori New Energy

Beijing Epsolar

OutBack Power

Remote Power

Victron Energy

Studer Innotec

Renogy

Specialty Concepts

Sollatek

Blue Sky Energy

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PWM PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

4.1.3 MPPT PV Solar Energy Charge Controller

4.2 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Industrial and Commercial

5.1.3 Residential and Rural Electrification

5.2 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Phocos

6.1.1 Phocos Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Phocos Business Overview

6.1.3 Phocos PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Phocos Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Phocos Key News

6.2 Morningstar

6.2.1 Morningstar Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Morningstar Business Overview

6.2.3 Morningstar PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Morningstar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Morningstar Key News

6.3 Steca

6.3.1 Steca Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Steca Business Overview

6.3.3 Steca PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Steca Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Steca Key News

6.4 Shuori New Energy

6.4.1 Shuori New Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Shuori New Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 Shuori New Energy PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Shuori New Energy Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Shuori New Energy Key News

6.5 Beijing Epsolar

6.5.1 Beijing Epsolar Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Beijing Epsolar Business Overview

6.5.3 Beijing Epsolar PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Beijing Epsolar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Beijing Epsolar Key News

6.6 OutBack Power

6.6.1 OutBack Power Corporate Summary

6.6.2 OutBack Power Business Overview

6.6.3 OutBack Power PV Solar Energy Charge Controller Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 OutBack Power Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 OutBack Power Key News

6.7 Remote Power

6.6.1 Remote Power Corporate Summary

….continued

