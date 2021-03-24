Global Recycle Yarn Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Recycle Yarn refers to the fibers from the recovery waste plastic and part of the natural fibers, then made into yarn.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6228326-recycle-yarn-market-in-italy-manufacturing-and-consumption

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recycle Yarn in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Recycle Yarn Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Recycle Yarn Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Italy Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Recycle Yarn Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/04/water-treatment-technology-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2026/

The global Recycle Yarn market was valued at 3980.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5030.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Recycle Yarn market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ:

https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/380323/global-solar-panels-market-2020-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-forecast-to-2026#.X6PMR_MzbIU

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Recycle Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Recycle Yarn production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Recycle Yarn Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Recycled PET Yarn

Recycled Cotton Yarn

Recycled Nylon Yarn

Italy Recycle Yarn Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Recycle Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Carpet

Clothing

Car

Building

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Recycle Yarn Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Martex Fiber

Unifi

Patagonia

Patrick Yarn Mill

Ecological Textiles

Hilaturas Ferre

Haksa Tekstil

Filatures Du Parc

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

APM INDUSTRIES

Pashupati Polytex

HYOSUNG

Nilit

LIBOLON

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Haili Group

Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Shandong Grand New Material Technology

Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

Zhonglang Group

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recycle Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Recycle Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Recycle Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Recycle Yarn Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Recycle Yarn Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recycle Yarn Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Recycle Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Recycle Yarn Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Recycle Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recycle Yarn Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Recycle Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Recycle Yarn Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recycle Yarn Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Recycled PET Yarn

4.1.3 Recycled Cotton Yarn

4.1.4 Recycled Nylon Yarn

4.2 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Carpet

5.1.3 Clothing

5.1.4 Car

5.1.5 Building

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Italy Recycle Yarn Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Martex Fiber

6.1.1 Martex Fiber Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Martex Fiber Business Overview

6.1.3 Martex Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Martex Fiber Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Martex Fiber Key News

6.2 Unifi

6.2.1 Unifi Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unifi Business Overview

6.2.3 Unifi Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unifi Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unifi Key News

6.3 Patagonia

6.3.1 Patagonia Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Patagonia Business Overview

6.3.3 Patagonia Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Patagonia Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Patagonia Key News

6.4 Patrick Yarn Mill

6.4.1 Patrick Yarn Mill Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Patrick Yarn Mill Business Overview

6.4.3 Patrick Yarn Mill Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Patrick Yarn Mill Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Patrick Yarn Mill Key News

6.5 Ecological Textiles

6.5.1 Ecological Textiles Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Ecological Textiles Business Overview

6.5.3 Ecological Textiles Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Ecological Textiles Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Ecological Textiles Key News

6.6 Hilaturas Ferre

6.6.1 Hilaturas Ferre Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Hilaturas Ferre Business Overview

6.6.3 Hilaturas Ferre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Hilaturas Ferre Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Hilaturas Ferre Key News

6.7 Haksa Tekstil

6.6.1 Haksa Tekstil Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Haksa Tekstil Business Overview

6.6.3 Haksa Tekstil Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Haksa Tekstil Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Haksa Tekstil Key News

6.8 Filatures Du Parc

6.8.1 Filatures Du Parc Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Filatures Du Parc Business Overview

6.8.3 Filatures Du Parc Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Filatures Du Parc Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Filatures Du Parc Key News

6.9 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Business Overview

6.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni SpA Key News

6.10 APM INDUSTRIES

6.10.1 APM INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.10.2 APM INDUSTRIES Business Overview

6.10.3 APM INDUSTRIES Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 APM INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.10.5 APM INDUSTRIES Key News

6.11 Pashupati Polytex

6.11.1 Pashupati Polytex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.11.3 Pashupati Polytex Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pashupati Polytex Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pashupati Polytex Key News

6.12 HYOSUNG

6.12.1 HYOSUNG Corporate Summary

6.12.2 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.12.3 HYOSUNG Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 HYOSUNG Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.12.5 HYOSUNG Key News

6.13 Nilit

6.13.1 Nilit Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Nilit Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.13.3 Nilit Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Nilit Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Nilit Key News

6.14 LIBOLON

6.14.1 LIBOLON Corporate Summary

6.14.2 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.14.3 LIBOLON Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 LIBOLON Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.14.5 LIBOLON Key News

6.15 Far Eastern New Century Corporation

6.15.1 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.15.3 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Far Eastern New Century Corporation Key News

6.16 Haili Group

6.16.1 Haili Group Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.16.3 Haili Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Haili Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Haili Group Key News

6.17 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber

6.17.1 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.17.3 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Cixi Xingke chemical fiber Key News

6.18 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

6.18.1 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.18.3 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech Key News

6.19 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

6.19.1 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.19.3 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials Key News

6.20 Shandong Grand New Material Technology

6.20.1 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.20.3 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Shandong Grand New Material Technology Key News

6.21 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre

6.21.1 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.21.3 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Cixi Santai Chemical Fibre Key News

6.22 Zhonglang Group

6.22.1 Zhonglang Group Corporate Summary

6.22.2 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.22.3 Zhonglang Group Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.22.4 Zhonglang Group Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.22.5 Zhonglang Group Key News

6.23 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

6.23.1 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Corporate Summary

6.23.2 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Business Overview

6.23.3 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Recycle Yarn Major Product Offerings

6.23.4 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Sales and Revenue in Italy (2015-2020)

6.23.5 Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber Key News

7 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Recycle Yarn Production Capacity and Value in Italy, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Italy Recycle Yarn Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Italy Recycle Yarn Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Italy Recycle Yarn Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers in Italy

7.2.1 Italy Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Italy Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Italy Key Local Recycle Yarn Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Recycle Yarn Production Sold in Italy and Sold Other Than Italy by Manufacturers

7.3 Recycle Yarn Export and Import in Italy

7.3.1 Italy Recycle Yarn Export Market

7.3.2 Italy Recycle Yarn Source of Imports

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)