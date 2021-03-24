All news

Global Rice Seed Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Rice Seed Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

aslo read https://jacksonemma948.wordpress.com/2021/01/04/vocal-biomarkers-market-by-scope-demand-growth-recent-developments-emerging-trends/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in China , including the following market information:

China  Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China  Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China  Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China  Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)

aslo read https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/employment_screening_services_market_estimated_to_grow_with_a_healthy_cagr_during_forecast_period

The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in China  was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

aslo read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-market-2021-global-research-report-industry-growth-analysis-business-trends-competitive-landscape-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-04

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China  Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China  Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Long-grain rice

Medium-grain rice

Short-grain rice

 

China  Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China  Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Production

Scientific Research

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in China , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in China , by Players 2019 (%)

Total China  Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China  Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dupont Pioneer

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

China National Seed

Grand Agriseeds

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Dongya Seed Industry

Keeplong Seeds

Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

Opulent Technology

Zhongnongfa

Anhui Nongken

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China  Rice Seed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Global Semi-closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts) Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- Global Marketers

alex

The Global Semi-closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool Market 2021(Download Free Sample) Report provides the most recent industry trends, developments, and forecast market information. This report provides in-depth insights into the Semi-closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool industry based on market size, Semi-closed Loop Control CNC Machine Tool growth, development plans, and opportunities. The forecast […]
All news

Recent Study on Wireless Routers Market 2021 Including Key Players, Applications, and Growth Size By 2026

mangesh

In4Research has added a new report on Wireless Routers Market which consists of in-depth synopsis of Wireless Routers business vertical over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in […]
All news

GMP Cell Banking Services Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis 2019 – 2029

ajinkya

Global GMP Cell Banking Services Market: Overview A cell bank refers to a facility that helps in the storage of cells of certain genome for future use in medicinal needs or in some product. Cell banks often have large amount of base cell material that can be used in a number of projects. Cell banks […]