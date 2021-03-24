Global Rice Seed Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in Indonesia , including the following market information:
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)
The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Long-grain rice
Medium-grain rice
Short-grain rice
Indonesia Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Indonesia Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Agricultural Production
Scientific Research
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia , by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Indonesia Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Dupont Pioneer
Bayer
Nuziveedu Seeds
Kaveri
Mahyco
RiceTec
Krishidhan
Rasi Seeds
JK seeds
Syngenta
Longping High-tech
Indonesia National Seed
Grand Agriseeds
Dabei Nong Group
Hefei Fengle
WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED
Gansu Dunhuang Seed
Dongya Seed Industry
Keeplong Seeds
Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology
Opulent Technology
Zhongnongfa
Anhui Nongken
Toc
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Rice Seed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue
