All news

Global Rice Seed Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Rice Seed Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

aslo read https://yarabook.com/read-blog/201517_vocal-biomarkers-market-to-witness-massive-growth-covid-19-impacts-industry-oppo.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in Japan   , including the following market information:

Japan Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Japan Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)

aslo read https://www.tanews.us/ehtesham/operational_technology_security_market_analysis_key_players_profiles_and_future_prospects

The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

aslo read http://www.marketwatch.com/story/monochloroacetic-acid-market-regional-analysis-and-business-opportunity-and-global-scope-by-forecast-2020-to-2023-2021-02-04

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Long-grain rice

Medium-grain rice

Short-grain rice

 

Japan Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Japan Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Production

Scientific Research

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in Japan   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan   , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Japan Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dupont Pioneer

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

Japan   National Seed

Grand Agriseeds

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Dongya Seed Industry

Keeplong Seeds

Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

Opulent Technology

Zhongnongfa

Anhui Nongken

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Rice Seed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Thermal Circuit Breakers Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Global Thermal Circuit Breakers Market Research Report 2021” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Thermal […]
All news

Turbochargers Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Honeywell, Hunan Tyen, IHI, BorgWarner, Continental

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Turbochargers Market. Global Turbochargers Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Turbochargers market through analysis […]
All news

Global Market Analysis Fire Proof Sealant Industry by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

mangesh

A recently updated research study on Global Fire Proof Sealant Market by In4Research provides a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. The research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends, and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, […]