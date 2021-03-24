All news

Global Rice Seed Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Rice seed refers to the seed of rice, one of the most widely cultivated and consumed cereal grain worldwide, especially in Asia.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rice Seed in Vietnam          , including the following market information:

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Vietnam        Rice Seed Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam        Rice Seed Market 2019 (%)

The global Rice Seed market was valued at 6863 million in 2019 and is projected to reach VIETNAM $ 9788.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. While the Rice Seed market size in Vietnam        was VIETNAM $ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach VIETNAM $ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rice Seed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and indVietnam try experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on bVietnam inesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rice Seed production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Long-grain rice

Medium-grain rice

Short-grain rice

 

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agricultural Production

Scientific Research

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam          , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Rice Seed Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam          , by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Dupont Pioneer

Bayer

Nuziveedu Seeds

Kaveri

Mahyco

RiceTec

Krishidhan

Rasi Seeds

JK seeds

Syngenta

Longping High-tech

Vietnam          National Seed

Grand Agriseeds

Dabei Nong Group

Hefei Fengle

WIN-ALL HI-TECH SEED

Gansu Dunhuang Seed

Dongya Seed IndVietnam try

Keeplong Seeds

Guangxi Hengmao Agricultural Technology

Opulent Technology

Zhongnongfa

Anhui Nongken

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rice Seed Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam        Rice Seed Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

