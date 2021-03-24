Global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market in Japan – Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Scaffolding platform used to support people and material in the construction and repair of buildings and other large structures.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market 2019 (%)

The global Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market was valued at 7694.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8617.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. While the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Tower Scaffolding Platform

Facade Access Scaffolding Platform

Other types

By type, facade access acaffolding platform is the most commonly used type, with over 71% market share. Other types includes suspended scaffolding platform, attached lifting scaffolding platform and etc.

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction Industry

Other Applications (Such as ship building, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and etc.)

By application, construction industry is the largest group, with market share over 85%.

Table of Contents

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Layher

Safway

PERI

Altrad

ULMA

MJ-Gerüst

BRAND

Waco Kwikform

Sunshine Enterprise

ADTO Group

XMWY

KHK Scaffolding

Rizhao Fenghua

Itsen

Entrepose Echafaudages

Tianjin Gowe

Rapid Scaffolding

Youying Group

Tianjin Wellmade

Instant Upright

Cangzhou Weisitai

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Overall Market Size

2.1 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Japan Manufacturers Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Players in Japan

3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Companies

3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Tower Scaffolding Platform

4.1.3 Facade Access Scaffolding Platform

4.1.4 Other types

4.2 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Construction Industry

5.1.3 Other Applications (Such as ship building, electrical maintenance, temporary stage and etc.)

5.2 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Japan Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Layher

6.1.1 Layher Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Layher Business Overview

6.1.3 Layher Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Layher Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Layher Key News

6.2 Safway

6.2.1 Safway Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Safway Business Overview

6.2.3 Safway Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Safway Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Safway Key News

6.3 PERI

6.3.1 PERI Corporate Summary

6.3.2 PERI Business Overview

6.3.3 PERI Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 PERI Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.3.5 PERI Key News

6.4 Altrad

6.4.1 Altrad Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Altrad Business Overview

6.4.3 Altrad Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Altrad Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Altrad Key News

6.5 ULMA

6.5.1 ULMA Corporate Summary

6.5.2 ULMA Business Overview

6.5.3 ULMA Scaffolding Platform (Scaffolding and Accessories) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 ULMA Sales and Revenue in Japan (2015-2020)

6.5.5 ULMA Key News

6.6 MJ-Gerüst

6.6.1 MJ-Gerüst Corporate Summary

