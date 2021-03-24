All news

Global Sportswear in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The national lockdown enforced at the onset of COVID-19 in Malaysia heavily restricted opportunities to wear sportswear in 2020. For example, during the Movement Control order (MCO) from March until June, no sporting events were allowed in the country. The restrictions were imposed on all types of sports activities ranging from gyms, jogging as well as sports competitions. Gyms and workout studies were permitted to reopen from 15 June, although with strict restrictions in place. Safety measures…

Euromonitor International’s Sportswear in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sportswear in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Suspensions of sporting events and gyms restrict opportunities in 2020

Growing athleisure trend mitigates the decline

E-commerce continues growing

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Ongoing athleisure trend will drive recovery in the forecast period

Online efforts will be crucial

Virtual sporting events may stimulate demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sportswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sportswear: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Distribution of Sportswear by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sportswear by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Sportswear

….CONTINUED

