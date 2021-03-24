All news

Global Succulent Plant Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Succulent plant, also known as succulents, are plants whose parts thicken, are succulent, and are full of food.The leaves, stems, or roots of these plants become more fleshy than usual due to the development of aquifer tissue.Succulents are higher plants with hypertrophic vegetative organs, usually with three vegetative organs: root, stem and leaf, flower, fruit and seed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Succulent Plant in  India   , including the following market information:

India    Succulent Plant Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India    Succulent Plant Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

India    Succulent Plant Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in  India    Succulent Plant Market 2019 (%)

The global Succulent Plant market was valued at 3315.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6237.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. While the Succulent Plant market size in  India    was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Succulent Plant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Succulent Plant production and consumption in  India

Total Market by Segment:

India    Succulent Plant Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

India    Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Aizoaceae

Cactaceae

Crassulaceae

Euphorbiaceae

Apocynaceae

Other

The Aizoaceae segment was accountted for the larger share of the global market in 2019.

 

India    Succulent Plant Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pcs)

India    Succulent Plant Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Commercial

Household was accountted for the largest share of the global market in 2019.

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Succulent Plant Market Competitors Revenues in  India   , by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Succulent Plant Market Competitors Revenues Share in  India   , by Players 2019 (%)

Total  India    Succulent Plant Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Total  India    Succulent Plant Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Altman Plants

COSTA FARMS

Zhejiang Wanxiang Flowers

From You Flowers

Dummen Orange

Toc

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Succulent Plant Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3  India    Succulent Plant Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats..continue

 

 

