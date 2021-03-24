All news

Global Sweet Spreads Packaging in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Packaging for chocolate spreads saw dynamic growth in 2019. This was driven by successful launches under the Ramo and Jet brands and the revamp of the Nucita brand in an effort to better compete with the leader Nutella. Although Ramo posted a decline in share, increasing competition served to drive sales in the category and make these products more affordable for consumers. Ferrero sought to tap into the category’s positive performance by launching a limited edition Nutella product in small glas…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Colombia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Colombia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Popularity of chocolate spreads drives growth in packaging

Growth of honey favours PET bottles

Private label brands prefer glass jars over pouches

….CONTINUED

