Global Sweet Spreads Packaging in Indonesia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Demand for honey continued to see dynamic growth in Indonesia in 2019, boosted by rising consumer health awareness. Premium honey is becoming especially popular, with consumers now able to purchase this not only in supermarkets and hypermarkets but also convenience stores. Glass jars are increasingly being used for honey as they are better able to preserve product freshness while also providing a more premium image when compared to PET bottles. More premium imported products such as Al Shifa hon…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6117692-sweet-spreads-packaging-in-indonesia

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Indonesia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Indonesia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Glass jars continues to benefit from demand for higher-quality honey

Squeezable plastic tubes a recent novelty in sweet spreads

PET jars continues growing in sweet spreads

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105