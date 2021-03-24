All news

Global Sweet Spreads Packaging in the Philippines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The total retail unit volume of sweet spreads packaging recorded a slightly faster growth rate in 2019 than a year earlier, with all key categories seeing growth improvements in 2019. This was helped by sweet spreads benefiting from the improved brand options and improved distribution of baked goods, and packaged leavened bread in particular. Gardenia, the leading packaged leavened bread brand, opened two new manufacturing facilities in 2019, which will help improve its distribution reach, while…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads Packaging in the Philippines

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Sweet spreads packaging benefits from improved distribution of baked goods

Glass jars remains the major pack type in sweet spreads

Leading player Unilever committed to “Zero Waste to Nature”

….CONTINUED

