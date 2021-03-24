All news

Global Sweet Spreads Packaging in the United Arab Emirates Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales of honey increased thanks to rising awareness of its abundant health benefits, such as improving cholesterol levels and strengthening the immune system. Traditionally, glass jars was the leading pack type but over the last three years PET bottles gradually became the most common type of packaging, as the convenience and reduced hassle of these bottles paved the way for them being widely accepted and the trend towards on-the-go eating continued to fuel demand for this type of packaging.

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Honey adopts PET bottles as the most favourable packaging type

Manufacturers exploring smaller portion packaging to create new consumption occasions

Glass packaging leverages healthy connotations

