Global Sweet Spreads Packaging in Vietnam Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Glass jars remained the leading pack type in sweet spreads in 2019, largely thanks to the widespread usage of this format in the two biggest categories, namely honey and jams and preserves, while also being increasingly used in chocolate and nut- and seed-based spreads. Glass packaging benefits from the fact that it has a more premium image than plastic packaging, with premiumisation being a current trend in Vietnam as consumers are becoming more affluent and can afford to buy more value-added p…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads Packaging in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

 

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads Packaging in Vietnam

Euromonitor International

November 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Glass jars remains the leading pack type in sweet spreads

PET jars dominates chocolate and nut- and seed-based spreads

Small pack sizes performing well in sweet spreads

….CONTINUED

