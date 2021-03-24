Global TTablet Touch Panel Market in South Korea Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

A tablet touch panel is a piece of equipment that lets users to interact with a tablet by touching the screen directly. Incorporating features into the monitor like sensors that detect touch actions makes it possible to issue instructions to a tablet PC by having it sense the position of a finger or stylus. Essentially, it becomes a device fusing the two functions of display and input.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tablet Touch Panel in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Pcs)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market 2019 (%)

The global Tablet Touch Panel market was valued at 11320 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 18590 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. While the Tablet Touch Panel market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Tablet Touch Panel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Tablet Touch Panel production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

GF2

GFF

GG DITO

GG or SITO

OGS/G2

Others

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Pcs)

South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Apple

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Tablet Touch Panel Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Tablet Touch Panel Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Pcs)

Total South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

TPK

Nissha Printing

Ilijin Display

GIS

O-film

Wintek

Truly

Young Fast

CPT

HannsTouch Solution

Junda

Each-Opto electronics

Chung Hua EELY

JTouch

Guangdong Goworld

Laibao Hi-Technology

Samsung Display

Success Electronics

Top Touch

DPT-Touch

MELFAS

TABLECONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tablet Touch Panel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tablet Touch Panel Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tablet Touch Panel Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Tablet Touch Panel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tablet Touch Panel Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Tablet Touch Panel Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tablet Touch Panel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 GF2

4.1.3 GFF

4.1.4 GG DITO

4.1.5 GG or SITO

4.1.6 OGS/G2

4.1.7 Others

4.2 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Apple

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Tablet Touch Panel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 TPK

6.1.1 TPK Corporate Summary

6.1.2 TPK Business Overview

6.1.3 TPK Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 TPK Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 TPK Key News

6.2 Nissha Printing

6.2.1 Nissha Printing Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Nissha Printing Business Overview

6.2.3 Nissha Printing Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Nissha Printing Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Nissha Printing Key News

6.3 Ilijin Display

6.3.1 Ilijin Display Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Ilijin Display Business Overview

6.3.3 Ilijin Display Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Ilijin Display Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Ilijin Display Key News

6.4 GIS

6.4.1 GIS Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GIS Business Overview

6.4.3 GIS Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GIS Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GIS Key News

6.5 O-film

6.5.1 O-film Corporate Summary

6.5.2 O-film Business Overview

6.5.3 O-film Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 O-film Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 O-film Key News

6.6 Wintek

6.6.1 Wintek Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Wintek Business Overview

6.6.3 Wintek Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Wintek Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Wintek Key News

6.7 Truly

6.6.1 Truly Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Truly Business Overview

6.6.3 Truly Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Truly Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Truly Key News

6.8 Young Fast

6.8.1 Young Fast Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Young Fast Business Overview

6.8.3 Young Fast Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Young Fast Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Young Fast Key News

6.9 CPT

6.9.1 CPT Corporate Summary

6.9.2 CPT Business Overview

6.9.3 CPT Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 CPT Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.9.5 CPT Key News

6.10 HannsTouch Solution

6.10.1 HannsTouch Solution Corporate Summary

6.10.2 HannsTouch Solution Business Overview

6.10.3 HannsTouch Solution Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 HannsTouch Solution Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.10.5 HannsTouch Solution Key News

6.11 Junda

6.11.1 Junda Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Junda Tablet Touch Panel Business Overview

6.11.3 Junda Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Junda Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Junda Key News

6.12 Each-Opto electronics

6.12.1 Each-Opto electronics Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Each-Opto electronics Tablet Touch Panel Business Overview

6.12.3 Each-Opto electronics Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Each-Opto electronics Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Each-Opto electronics Key News

6.13 Chung Hua EELY

6.13.1 Chung Hua EELY Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Chung Hua EELY Tablet Touch Panel Business Overview

6.13.3 Chung Hua EELY Tablet Touch Panel Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Chung Hua EELY Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

…continued

