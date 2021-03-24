Global Vending in New Zealand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As in 2018, over the forecast period packaged drinks are expected to remain key products sold through vending. With rising health awareness, however, more consumers are expected to prefer bottled water as opposed to sugary soft drinks. In line with this trend, brand owners are expected to expand their offerings in healthy beverages. In line with the healthy living trend, more consumers are also expected to incorporate physical activity into their daily routine. This is expected to increase impul…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/858872-vending-in-new-zealand

Euromonitor International’s Vending in New Zealand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Hot Drinks Vending, Other Products Vending, Packaged Drinks Vending, Packaged Foods Vending, Personal Hygiene Vending, Tobacco Vending, Traditional Toys and Games Vending.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable informationresources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Vending in New Zealand

Euromonitor International

March 2019

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Packaged Drinks Set To Remain Key Products Sold Through Vending

Cigarette Vending Machines Are A Solution To Tobacco-driven Robberies

Competitive Landscape

Coca-Cola Amatil (nz) Leads Vending

the Number of Vending Machines Is Projected To Increase Over the Forecast Period

Channel Data

Table 1 Vending by Category: Value 2013-2018

Table 2 Vending by Category: % Value Growth 2013-2018

Table 3 Vending GBO Company Shares: % Value 2014-2018

Table 4 Vending GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2015-2018

Table 5 Vending Forecasts by Category: Value 2018-2023

Table 6 Vending Forecasts by Category: % Value Growth 2018-2023

Executive Summary

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105