Global Womenswear in Colombia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Sales of womenswear dropped substantially over the course of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic had a very negative impact on demand in the category. Faced with the closure of retail stores for an extended period, the country’s apparel and footwear companies were forced to adapt to a harsh new reality, with the significant restrictions on their ability to distribute their products a major barrier to sales. With all non-essential retail stores closed for up to five months and operating under strict bi…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010050-womenswear-in-colombia

Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-bike-brake-pads-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reciprocating-compressor-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Womenswear market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Womenswear in Colombia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Social control measures in response to COVID-19 place pressure on sales

Home seclusion and social distancing boost demand for casual womenswear

Local players shine during the COVID-19 situation due to key advantages

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A robust and rapid recovery expected for womenswear during the forecast period

Sustainability comes to the fore, with brands focusing more explicitly on these issues

Formalwear expected to recover, although the extent of recovery remains unclear

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Womenswear

….CONTINUED

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105