Global Womenswear in Malaysia Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

In 2020, womenswear is set to decline drastically due to lockdown restrictions that limit social outings and work from home practices that diminish demand. In Malaysia, formal wear and apparel typically worn for going out is hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, women’s suit experience diminished demand due to working from home habits. Likewise, women’s jumpers along with women’s jackets and coats experience a double-digit current retail value decline due to less occasions to we…
Euromonitor International’s Womenswear in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Women’s Nightwear, Women’s Outerwear, Women’s Swimwear, Women’s Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Womenswear in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
February 2021
