Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in Japan Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand in Japan, including the following market information:

Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market 2019 (%)

The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at 3497.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period. While the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand production and consumption in Japan

Total Market by Segment:

Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Japan Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

