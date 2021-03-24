All news

Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market in Vietnam Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Pressure vessel composite materials are used in manufacturing pressure vessels that are used to store gases and liquids under high pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pressure Vessel Composite Materials in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market 2019 (%)

The global Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market was valued at 1834.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2179.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Pressure Vessel Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Pressure Vessel Composite Materials production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Composite
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Composite

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Pressure Vessel Composite Materials Sales by Com

 

……. continued

