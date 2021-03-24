All news

Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in Brazil Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market 2019 (%)
The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at 3497.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

While the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Bare PC Strand
Grease Filled PC Strand
Wax Filled PC Strand
Others

Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Transport
Building
Energy
Water Conservancy
Others

Competitor Analysis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Players in Brazil (incl

 

