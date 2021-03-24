Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in China Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand in China, including the following market information:

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market 2019 (%)

The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at 3497.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

While the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Bare PC Strand

Grease Filled PC Strand

Wax Filled PC Strand

Others

China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Overall Market Size

2.1 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Prestressed Concrete Steel Stran

continued

