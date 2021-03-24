All news

Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market in Southeast Asia Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Prestressed steel strand is a type of stranded cable composed of 2, 3, 7 or more high strength steel wires, and the stress relief force processing (processing), suitable for prestressed concrete or similar purposes, such as large-span bridges on railway and highway, flyover, LNG tanks, multi-storey industrial buildings, stadiums, nuclear reactors and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market 2019 (%)
The global Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market was valued at 3497.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3844.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

While the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market, By

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Prestressed Concrete Steel Strand Players in Southeast Asia

 

……. continued

