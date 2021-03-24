PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market in South Korea Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aluminum paste is used to make contact at the back p-type surface. This is annealed to introduce a pþ doped region at the back of the cell, to lower the contact resistance and to supply a back surface field that reflects minority carriers back towards the junction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Metallization Aluminium Paste in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market 2019 (%)

The global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market was valued at 286.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 340.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Metallization Aluminium Paste production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

BSF Solar Cells

PERC Solar Cells

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Mono-Si Solar Cell

Table of content

1.1 PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

……. continued

