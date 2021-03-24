All news

PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market in Thailand Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aluminum paste is used to make contact at the back p-type surface. This is annealed to introduce a pþ doped region at the back of the cell, to lower the contact resistance and to supply a back surface field that reflects minority carriers back towards the junction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Metallization Aluminium Paste in Thailand, including the following market information:
Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market 2019 (%)
The global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market was valued at 286.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 340.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Metallization Aluminium Paste production and consumption in Thailand
Total Market by Segment:
Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
BSF Solar Cells
PERC Solar Cells

Thailand PV Metallization Alumini

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Overall Market Size
2.1 Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Thailand PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

 

