PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market in Vietnam Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aluminum paste is used to make contact at the back p-type surface. This is annealed to introduce a pþ doped region at the back of the cell, to lower the contact resistance and to supply a back surface field that reflects minority carriers back towards the junction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PV Metallization Aluminium Paste in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market 2019 (%)

The global PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market was valued at 286.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 340.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. While the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PV Metallization Aluminium Paste manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PV Metallization Aluminium Paste production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

BSF Solar Cells

PERC Solar Cells

Vietnam PV Metallization Aluminium Paste Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)